Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 66,378 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 422,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

