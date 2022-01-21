Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.29. 5,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.