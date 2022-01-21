Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after buying an additional 51,789 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

