Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading Up 59.1%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)’s share price was up 59.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

