Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $26.12 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and $153,422.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036082 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 102,582,094 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

