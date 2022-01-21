People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

