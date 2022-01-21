PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $4,720.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00138951 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.