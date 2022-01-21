Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 14,499 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.