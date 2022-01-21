Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 451,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $301.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

