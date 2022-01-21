Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $79,512.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,360,503 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

