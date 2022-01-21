Phantasma Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $167.43 million and $8.29 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00094176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.54 or 0.99964388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00447401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

