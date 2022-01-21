Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.89. Pharming Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $554.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

