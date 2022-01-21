Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

