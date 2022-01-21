Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.
