Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $876,139.45 and approximately $60.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.25 or 1.00079673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00302765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00392142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00147935 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,648,250 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

