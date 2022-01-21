PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0333

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $107,057.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

