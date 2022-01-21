Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 163.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of PLL opened at $50.10 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

