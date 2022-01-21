Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $447,059.10 and approximately $11,379.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002474 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

