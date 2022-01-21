Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,996 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.75% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.73. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,018. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44.

