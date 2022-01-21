PIN (PIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

