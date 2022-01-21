Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 116,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.