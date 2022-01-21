Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

