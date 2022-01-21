Piper Sandler Comments on Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY opened at $340.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 131.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

