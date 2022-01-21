Piper Sandler Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $996.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $880.10. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

