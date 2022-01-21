Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

