Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

PNFP stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.