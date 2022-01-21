Piper Sandler Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

CBSH stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.