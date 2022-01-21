Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.