Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

