PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $18,493.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,337.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00879159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00267955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004199 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

