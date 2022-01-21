Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

