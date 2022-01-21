PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. PlatON has a market cap of $212.89 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,294,928,019 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

