Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 18,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,161,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

