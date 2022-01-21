POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
