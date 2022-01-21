POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.