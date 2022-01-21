PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

