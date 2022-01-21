PolkaCover Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars.

