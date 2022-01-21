PolkaDomain 1-Day Volume Tops $4,100.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $645,835.25 and $4,100.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

