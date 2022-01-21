Polkamarkets Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,662.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $453,662.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

