PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $366,557.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.20 or 0.07147641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 0.99937807 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063059 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.