Polker Market Capitalization Reaches $4.65 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $618,502.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

