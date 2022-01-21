Polychain Monsters (PMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00012074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006266 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

