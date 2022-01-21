Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.86. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

