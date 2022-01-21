Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $923,572.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00013390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.