Portion Trading Down 0.3% This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $7,273.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

