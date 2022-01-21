PotCoin Tops One Day Volume of $228.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $228.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,337.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.32 or 0.07176656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00319338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00879159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00483708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00267955 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,256,796 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

