Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Survey

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 23.78% 30.63% 10.93%

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.35 $712.70 million $4.28 45.82

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verisk Analytics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 151.45%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $221.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

