PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.86 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002931 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $38.86 million and $4.40 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,419,810 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

