PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.16. The company had a trading volume of 246,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,077. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$10.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

