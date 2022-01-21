PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.11.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.16. 246,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$10.14 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

