Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

